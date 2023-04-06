110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

TSA is changing how travelers can apply for quicker security screenings

Flying this summer and thinking about signing up for the TSA's PreCheck program; here's what you need to know.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers who want to apply for TSA PreCheck will soon have more options. PreCheck is the program that allows passengers to pass through airport security without having to take off shoes or remove laptops and liquids from bags.

Currently, you can only enroll through TSA, but the agency says it is partnering with two companies, CLEAR and Telos, which will become PreCheck enrollment providers in the coming months.

CLEAR is already familiar to millions of travelers who use it to verify their identity with their fingerprints or eyes. It’s different than PreCheck, but the company says it complements it to get people through security checkpoints as quickly as possible. Travel insiders say the new enrollment process will make the programs even more convenient.

“It will be one application where you can apply for either or,” said Going.com’s Katy Nastro. “You don’t necessarily have to get both because they still are two separate programs. The TSA is a government-owned and run program, where CLEAR is a privately owned company. Those are kiosks that you might see in some airports across the states, totally separate from TSA PreCheck.”

Currently, the cost of TSA PreCheck is $78 for five years. CLEAR is $189 annually. “You’re not skipping security screenings all together with either program. You’re just expediting the process,” Nastro said. “Now CLEAR, after you go through your biometric screening in the kiosk, you’re then typically moved to the general security line but ahead of everybody else, so that expedites that process, whereas with TSA PreCheck you have a whole separate line.”

According to TSA’s website, once the new enrollment providers are fully operational, they will be allowed to set their own prices for TSA PreCheck, but noted the fee that is given to TSA will be consistent across all providers.

Tap/click her to learn more about TSA PreCheck.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

New changes in applying for TSA PreCheck
Defense says Zombie Hunter has two personalities
Defense attorneys are asking Judge Cohen to find Miller not guilty by reason of insanity.
Defense claims Zombie Hunter suffered from split personality
In total, Jordan says the company asked him to pay $15,000 and said he qualified for a loan for...
Arizona man pays $15K to third-party tax company but claims they didn’t help