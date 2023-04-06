TSA is changing how travelers can apply for quicker security screenings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers who want to apply for TSA PreCheck will soon have more options. PreCheck is the program that allows passengers to pass through airport security without having to take off shoes or remove laptops and liquids from bags.

Currently, you can only enroll through TSA, but the agency says it is partnering with two companies, CLEAR and Telos, which will become PreCheck enrollment providers in the coming months.

CLEAR is already familiar to millions of travelers who use it to verify their identity with their fingerprints or eyes. It’s different than PreCheck, but the company says it complements it to get people through security checkpoints as quickly as possible. Travel insiders say the new enrollment process will make the programs even more convenient.

“It will be one application where you can apply for either or,” said Going.com’s Katy Nastro. “You don’t necessarily have to get both because they still are two separate programs. The TSA is a government-owned and run program, where CLEAR is a privately owned company. Those are kiosks that you might see in some airports across the states, totally separate from TSA PreCheck.”

Currently, the cost of TSA PreCheck is $78 for five years. CLEAR is $189 annually. “You’re not skipping security screenings all together with either program. You’re just expediting the process,” Nastro said. “Now CLEAR, after you go through your biometric screening in the kiosk, you’re then typically moved to the general security line but ahead of everybody else, so that expedites that process, whereas with TSA PreCheck you have a whole separate line.”

According to TSA’s website, once the new enrollment providers are fully operational, they will be allowed to set their own prices for TSA PreCheck, but noted the fee that is given to TSA will be consistent across all providers.

Tap/click her to learn more about TSA PreCheck.

