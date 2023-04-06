Tempe mom says TikTok helped son receive necessary medical care

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From the state to the federal level, we’re seeing more cases of government agencies banning TikTok. Gov. Katie Hobbs just banned the app on state government employees’ phones, as did Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. U.S. lawmakers can’t have it on their devices either, and universities are following suit. ASU and UArizona also banned employees from using TikTok.

Federal officials are concerned the Chinese government could pressure TikTok into handing over users’ personal information, which could be a national security risk. The White House has also talked about banning the app nationwide. More than 150 million Americans are on TikTok.

A Tempe mom said this could be dangerous to the medical community, specifically parents seeking answers for their children. Lexi Hernandez is an advocate of the app and says a nationwide ban would be detrimental to people worldwide.

She says her son, who suffers from acute paralysis, wouldn’t have gotten the medical care he needed if it weren’t for a community of TikTokers. “I got a call from his babysitter who said that he was just kind of floppy,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez has been through the unthinkable with her 5-year-old son, Cooper. “It’s very rare. I think it’s less than a one in a million chance of it happening,” she said. Cooper has Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, a rare disorder becoming more common in children. “It’s caused by a virus that travels up your nerve pathways within your muscles and it causes paralysis,” she explained.

While doctors immediately recognized odd symptoms and knew Cooper was sick, Hernandez says the internet and mainly TikTok helped him get a diagnosis and access to the proper care. “It was priceless, really and I think people are confused that TikTok is just another social media platform. And I was too. But you quickly find out you don’t even interact with people you know in real life. It’s community outreach, you can find the people you need to find or are looking for so much faster,” she said.

Hernandez has built a community on the app, amounting to nearly 170,000 followers! Her posts show Cooper’s symptoms and progress, making it a safe space for people going through similar situations seeking help and answers.

With Congress discussing a TikTok ban, she’s worried the consequences could be catastrophic. “Once you realize your doctor has kind of a deer in headlights look, you’re going to go to the internet, you can’t help it. So, you go to the internet, and you find a kid that looks like they went through what your kid went through. And you start digging because you are desperate. I’ve had E.R. doctors reach out to me on the platform and say hey, I think I might have a kid going through this; what or where do you suggest, and I can refer them to the researchers or experts that treat this disease,” she said.

She says the app is a source of hope for both her and Cooper and others following their journey. “We don’t quite have all the answers yet, but we have made a ton of headway,” she explained. Hernandez says more parents with children experiencing similar symptoms are contacting her. As a result, she’s been able to provide emotional support and point them in the right direction. One family was able to immediately get a diagnosis for their child and reverse the symptoms and paralysis.

It is a real possibility, but a local cybersecurity expert and attorney notes it’s not likely. He claims even if it is banned, it would likely be immediately contested in court. “A ban of TikTok outright would implicate First Amendment concerns. Congress shall make no law abridging freedom of speech or the right of the people to peacefully assemble. Arguably both of those qualities are implicated in a TikTok ban,” said Logan Elia, a Scottsdale Attorney for Rose Law Group, with expertise in cybersecurity.

If a ban were to be enacted and is contested in court, it’s unclear if U.S. users would still have access to the app during litigation.

