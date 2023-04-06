110 ° Day Contest
Several students displaced after apartment fire on GCU Phoenix campus

Six students have to find a new place to stay following a fire at a Grand Canyon University...
Six students have to find a new place to stay following a fire at a Grand Canyon University apartment complex.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A fire at a Grand Canyon University apartment complex has forced several students to find new residences.

Around 12:15 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to the North Rim complex near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road and found the fire on the first floor. Crews then called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units. A number of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while others evacuated surrounding units. The fire did not spread to any other apartments.

No one was hurt, but six students will have to find places to stay. Witnesses told Phoenix officials that the fire started in a small appliance, possibly an air fryer. Investigators are now working to determine the exact cause.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which, according to witnesses,...
Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which, according to witnesses, could have been the result of a food fryer.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

