Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mercy Hill Church, near Ninth Avenue and Fillmore Street in downtown Phoenix, is under contract to be sold to developers and become a 122-unit apartment complex. Profits from the sale would go toward building a new church elsewhere. The project has full approval from the city, but some community members oppose the plan.

With an 80-year-old building comes some problems. “This is the gymnasium, over here. We call it the gymnasium but it is unusable. There is no air conditioning. There’s (sic) no fire sprinklers, there’s a lot of rotted wood. It’s unsafe,” said Pastor Med Skeens, one of five pastors at the church.

Restoring the whole church would cost between 2 to 4 million dollars. Pastor Skeens has been with Mercy Hill for the past six years and knows the property like the back of his hand. “All the way to the coffee shop, all that building is unused,” he said.

The church is selling two and a half acres and Skeens says he speaks on behalf of all the congregation and other pastors when he says he believes that’s their answer to getting out of a situation that’s become too expensive. “We do need to close on this property because we can’t sustain it. Financially it’s a burden, a really big burden,” he said.

Still, there are some people who oppose part of the project. “This is not a few disgruntled people. This is a bunch of people in the preservation community who see the value in saving this site of the church site,” said Beatrice Moore, the director of the Grand Avenue Arts and Preservation.

The church was built in the mid-1940s, and the developer has agreed to keep the bell tower and colonnades in the new design. Moore is hoping to save other elements too. “I, as the director of the Grand Avenue Arts and Preservation though, had to make a stand on the sanctuary that saving just the postage stamp front of it is not good enough,” she said.

Despite the city granting rezoning permits, she believes the development does not fit in the neighborhood. “When you start to bring a four-story building into a neighborhood like this it has impact on the smaller infrastructure commercial and residential that already exists in the neighborhood,” Moore said.

The sale is in escrow and there’s no date on when this sale will go through. Mercy Hill Church says they plan on eventually building another building on land they already own.

