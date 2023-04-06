110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community

Mercy Hill Church is under contract to be sold to developers and become a 122-unit apartment complex.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mercy Hill Church, near Ninth Avenue and Fillmore Street in downtown Phoenix, is under contract to be sold to developers and become a 122-unit apartment complex. Profits from the sale would go toward building a new church elsewhere. The project has full approval from the city, but some community members oppose the plan.

With an 80-year-old building comes some problems. “This is the gymnasium, over here. We call it the gymnasium but it is unusable. There is no air conditioning. There’s (sic) no fire sprinklers, there’s a lot of rotted wood. It’s unsafe,” said Pastor Med Skeens, one of five pastors at the church.

Restoring the whole church would cost between 2 to 4 million dollars. Pastor Skeens has been with Mercy Hill for the past six years and knows the property like the back of his hand. “All the way to the coffee shop, all that building is unused,” he said.

The church is selling two and a half acres and Skeens says he speaks on behalf of all the congregation and other pastors when he says he believes that’s their answer to getting out of a situation that’s become too expensive. “We do need to close on this property because we can’t sustain it. Financially it’s a burden, a really big burden,” he said.

Still, there are some people who oppose part of the project. “This is not a few disgruntled people. This is a bunch of people in the preservation community who see the value in saving this site of the church site,” said Beatrice Moore, the director of the Grand Avenue Arts and Preservation.

The church was built in the mid-1940s, and the developer has agreed to keep the bell tower and colonnades in the new design. Moore is hoping to save other elements too. “I, as the director of the Grand Avenue Arts and Preservation though, had to make a stand on the sanctuary that saving just the postage stamp front of it is not good enough,” she said.

Despite the city granting rezoning permits, she believes the development does not fit in the neighborhood. “When you start to bring a four-story building into a neighborhood like this it has impact on the smaller infrastructure commercial and residential that already exists in the neighborhood,” Moore said.

The sale is in escrow and there’s no date on when this sale will go through. Mercy Hill Church says they plan on eventually building another building on land they already own.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Downtown Phoenix church being turned into new apartments
Ticket prices at Chase Field are often based on which team the D-backs are playing.
Seeing a Diamondbacks game doesn’t have to be expensive
Walker does it because she loves people.
Glendale food bank organizer wins Pay It Forward award
Glendale woman who helps feed people in need wins Pay It Forward award