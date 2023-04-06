Police arrest man accused of shooting Mesa BoSa Donuts worker, customer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a Mesa BoSa Donuts employee and customer last weekend. Police said 30-year-old Donald Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Sunday, just after 3:15 a.m., police were called to the shooting at the donut shop near Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road. The caller said Williams went into the shop and started arguing with him and the employees. Williams then went up to the counter and shot one of the workers at the counter, police said. Investigators say he also shot at two other employees, but they weren’t hit. The caller went outside, got in his car and attempted to get away. However, Williams then walked out of the store and started shooting at the man as he was driving away, police said. Williams then ran away. Two people were taken to the hospital. One victim has been released, but the other remains in the hospital.

Detectives were able to identify Williams as the suspect and he was arrested. Police didn’t say where he was found. He reportedly admitted he was involved in the shooting and told police where he threw away the gun. Detectives are working to find Williams’ gun.

He was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence.

