110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police arrest man accused of shooting Mesa BoSa Donuts worker, customer

Mug shot of Donald D Williams.
Donald D Williams was booked into jail on nearly a dozen charges, including attempted first-degree murder.(Mesa Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a Mesa BoSa Donuts employee and customer last weekend. Police said 30-year-old Donald Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Sunday, just after 3:15 a.m., police were called to the shooting at the donut shop near Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road. The caller said Williams went into the shop and started arguing with him and the employees. Williams then went up to the counter and shot one of the workers at the counter, police said. Investigators say he also shot at two other employees, but they weren’t hit. The caller went outside, got in his car and attempted to get away. However, Williams then walked out of the store and started shooting at the man as he was driving away, police said. Williams then ran away. Two people were taken to the hospital. One victim has been released, but the other remains in the hospital.

Detectives were able to identify Williams as the suspect and he was arrested. Police didn’t say where he was found. He reportedly admitted he was involved in the shooting and told police where he threw away the gun. Detectives are working to find Williams’ gun.

He was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Defense attorneys are asking Judge Cohen to find Miller not guilty by reason of insanity.
Defense claims Zombie Hunter suffered from split personality
Hundreds rally in Phoenix for firefighter denied cancer claims
Authorities, lawmakers trying to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
Arizona town attracting teachers with tiny homes