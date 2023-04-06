110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say

Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant bathtub while he played a video game.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix father was arrested after reportedly leaving his infant son to drown in a bath while he played video games on Tuesday. It happened at a home near 27th Avenue, south of Broadway Road. According to court documents, 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu called 911 when he found his 7-month-old son Leka face down in the bathtub. The boy was rushed to the hospital here he was found to be brain dead, court documents say.

Pulotu told police that he was alone with his son while his girlfriend, the boy’s mother, was at work. The mother’s other three children were at school. Pulotu was with his son in the bedroom, where he played a video game while the baby slept on and off for most of the morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Pulotu noticed Leka was a bit sweaty and decided to give him a bath before driving to his mother-in-law’s house. He told police he put the baby into an infant bathtub and filled the tub with water up to the baby’s chest. He then left the bathroom to continue playing video games, documents say.

He told police he made sure he could see into the bathroom through a one-inch slit between the door and the frame. He also said he heard the child splashing the water while he was sitting on his bed, continuing to play video games for another 10 minutes, documents say.

When Pulotu noticed that Leka became silent, he checked on the boy and found his face entirely in the water. He said he called 911 right after finding the boy, but police told Pulotu that he called 911 around 1:15 p.m., documents say, which is at least one hour after he said he placed Leka into the infant bathtub. He said to police he was aware it was dangerous to leave a 7-month-old baby alone in a bathtub. Pulotu was booked into jail on one charge of child abuse.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

