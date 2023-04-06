Phoenix City Council rejects proposal to give more time to evicted mobile home residents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a slim majority, the Phoenix City Council voted on Wednesday against giving hundreds of families being forced from their mobile homes more time before developers break ground on a new project near Grand Canyon University. Dozens of people impacted by the decision attended the City Council meeting to make their case that they needed more time. Emotions were running high, so the council members voted 5-4 against allowing public comment on the development moratorium. But that didn’t stop some from continuing to speak against how the majority of the City Council was approaching the proposed development moratorium at Periwinkle Mobile Home Park near GCU, Las Casitas near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road and Weldon Court near 16th Street and Osborn Road.

The Phoenix City Council voted 5-4 to provide funding to help residents at three mobile parks find new homes.

The City Council then voted five to four against further looking into a moratorium, the same result that happened a couple of weeks ago. So, as a result, those living at those mobile home parks have to find a new place to live between the beginning of next month and the end of June. “The service providers themselves told us at our last meeting that they needed more time. They needed at least a year and at least 30,000 (dollars) per family to be able to find something. We’re not giving them that. At the minimum, we should have given them more time,” said Phoenix City Councilman Carlos Garcia, who represents District 8. He was one of the four to vote for more time. Those who voted against the proposal, including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, said it wouldn’t solve the issues people in these mobile homes are facing.

