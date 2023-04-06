Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container among violations found at some Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 5, 2023:
Seville Golf and Country Club - 6683 S. Clubhouse Drive, Gilbert
3 violations, including:
- Raw chicken stored above salmon
- Cole slaw not date marked
Snooze - 800 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
3 violations, including:
- Workers not washing hands properly
- Bloody Mary mix not stored at proper temperature
Alo Café - 6960 E. 1st St., Scottsdale
3 violations, including:
- Scoop of raw pork and waffle batter kept in the same water container
- Partially cooked bacon stored on counter
Pitch at the Quad - 6350 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale
3 violations, including:
- Raw turkey burgers stored above cooked risotto
- Antiseptic spray stored next to chicken seasoning
Bosa Donuts - 2990 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler
4 violations including:
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Milk out of temperature
- Fridge not cold enough
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
George and Dragon Restaurant - 4240 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
Harlow’s Cafe - 1021 W. University Dr., Tempe
Bo Bo China Restaurant - 8738 W. Cholla St., Peoria
Twin Peaks - 6922 N. 95th Ave., Glendale
Raising Canes - 2370 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert
Brothers Pizza - 10720 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
