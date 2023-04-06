110 ° Day Contest
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container among violations found at some Phoenix area restaurants

Antiseptic spray stored near seasoning and a fridge not kept cold enough are among Phoenix-area health code violations in this week's Dirty Dining report.
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 5, 2023:

Seville Golf and Country Club - 6683 S. Clubhouse Drive, Gilbert

3 violations, including:

  • Raw chicken stored above salmon
  • Cole slaw not date marked

Snooze - 800 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

3 violations, including:

  • Workers not washing hands properly
  • Bloody Mary mix not stored at proper temperature

Alo Café - 6960 E. 1st St., Scottsdale

3 violations, including:

  • Scoop of raw pork and waffle batter kept in the same water container
  • Partially cooked bacon stored on counter

Pitch at the Quad - 6350 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations, including:

  • Raw turkey burgers stored above cooked risotto
  • Antiseptic spray stored next to chicken seasoning

Bosa Donuts - 2990 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler

4 violations including:

  • No paper towels at hand wash sink
  • Milk out of temperature
  • Fridge not cold enough

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

George and Dragon Restaurant - 4240 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

Harlow’s Cafe - 1021 W. University Dr., Tempe

Bo Bo China Restaurant - 8738 W. Cholla St., Peoria

Twin Peaks - 6922 N. 95th Ave., Glendale

Raising Canes - 2370 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert

Brothers Pizza - 10720 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

