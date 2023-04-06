Maricopa County judge rules trucker who had $39K seized can get interest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The North Carolina trucking company owner who had more than $39,500 seized at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in 2020, even though he wasn’t charged with anything, scored another legal win on Thursday, which means more money for him. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner dismissed the forfeiture case against Jerry Johnson with prejudice, which means it can’t be filed again, according to a press release from Johnson’s attorney. Warner also reaffirmed Johnson can keep his money, but he is also owed 9% interest plus money for his attorneys’ fees. “I’m so happy to finally have this case dismissed, to get my money back, and to receive interest for the years that the government refused to return my money without proving I did anything wrong. And I am also eager to get back the money I paid out of pocket for my first attorney.” Johnson said in the statement. “I can now invest this money in my business so I can continue to grow it to provide for myself and my family.”

It’s been a long road for Johnson to get his $39,500 back. He owns Triple J Logistics, a trucking company based out of Charlotte. He flew into Sky Harbor Airport in August 2020 with the cash to buy a truck at an auction. After landing, an undercover Phoenix Police officer stopped him near the baggage claim and questioned him. The money was seized, but Johnson was let go.

Phoenix Police said at the time, Jonson told them the money belonged to several different people and they had “received additional information related to him.” Johnson said the money was saved from his business, and the other part was a loan from a family member. He had two past drug charges long before he owned the trucking company.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge then ruled Johnson failed to prove he owned the cash and failed to prove it wasn’t connected to any crimes. However, Johnson was never charged with a crime. The Institute for Justice reports it took over Johnson’s case on appeal, and in May 2022, the Arizona Court of Appeals held that the lower court’s ruling violated his right to due process. Johnson’s case was ultimately successfully appealed. The state returned the $39,500 but didn’t agree to pay the attorneys’ fees and interest. But now Warner is forcing the state to do exactly that. “We’re ecstatic that Jerry has been awarded interest for the time he was left without the operating expenses for his business,” IJ senior attorney Dan Alban said in the press release. “It’s outrageous that Jerry had to wait this long to get his own hard-earned money back, but this shows just how unjust the entire civil forfeiture system is. Even when a property owner ultimately wins their case, it takes years of litigation to get their property back, and the government fights to avoid any responsibility for making them whole after upending their life.”

