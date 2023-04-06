Man fighting for his life after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is clinging to life after a driver hit him in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue, which is north of Indian School. It’s unclear what led up to the collision, but police said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

It appears the driver stopped after the crash. A Ford Mustang could be seen with damage to the bumper. The intersection is shut down while detectives investigate.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.