110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man fighting for his life after being hit by car in Phoenix

It’s unclear what led up to the collision but police said the victim has life-threatening injuries.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is clinging to life after a driver hit him in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue, which is north of Indian School. It’s unclear what led up to the collision, but police said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

It appears the driver stopped after the crash. A Ford Mustang could be seen with damage to the bumper. The intersection is shut down while detectives investigate.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Phoenix
Donald D Williams was booked into jail on nearly a dozen charges, including attempted...
Police arrest man accused of shooting Mesa BoSa Donuts worker, customer
David Biederman, who lives at First Place, said the collaboration is helping him gain more...
Arizona nonprofit helping people living with autism gain more independence
Arizona nonprofit helping people with autism become independent
Arizona nonprofit helping people with autism become independent