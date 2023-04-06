110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the...
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs