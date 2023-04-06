Help the Hamilton HS girls golf team reach nationals in Texas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Hamilton High School girls’ golf team won their first state championship in 12 years during a tournament last fall in Tucson. However, the national tournament is coming up this summer.

The school can’t just use or budget money at the start of the school year on the hopes that the team would eventually win. So they have to raise money on their own to pay for fees, travel, hotel rooms, food and more if they want to compete in nationals lcoated in Frisco, Texas. Two members of the team, Jennifer Seo and Angela Chen, told Arizona’s Family the team would like to send at least five players to the tournament, but they also said the more that can go, the better it is for team spirit.

You can help the team out by doing Something Good and go to their charity auction page to bid on things such as gadgets and a vacation trip to Hawaii. You can also make a donation if you don’t want to bid or if you want to give a little extra after bidding!

