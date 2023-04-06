110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates

“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.(Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (CNN) - Two former Oklahoma County jail guards have been sentenced for punishing inmates with a popular children’s song.

Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles pleaded no contest to misdemeanor cruelty charges for the incident that happened in 2019.

The two were accused of forcing inmates at the Oklahoma County Jail to stand while handcuffed and listen to children’s songs on repeat, including “Baby Shark.”

Butler and Miles were put on probation for two years and fined $200.

They were also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $300 in compensation for the victims.

Both guards resigned when the investigation began.

“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told the Associated Press. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”

“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Health investigators found raw pork and waffle batter in the same container at a Phoenix area...
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container among violations found at some Phoenix area restaurants
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Experts point to physical school building adjustments to keep students safe from shootings
Experts point to physical school building adjustments to keep students safe from shootings
Experts point to physical school building adjustments to keep students safe from shootings