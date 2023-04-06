Glendale food bank organizer wins Pay It Forward award

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward at Mission Bell Methodist Church to Dee Walker, who does all she can to improve the lives of those in need. “They do so much for the community. She spends countless hours carting food to volunteering at Salvation Army for the weekly food bank. Everything you can imagine, she’s a wonderful person,” said her friend Karen.

Since 2015, Dee and her friend Billie have been running a food bank and kitchen every Saturday at their church. Also, they provide clothes and shoes to those who need them every other week. Because of her hard work, her friend Karen wanted to pay it forward to her.

We walked up to Dee to congratulate and surprise her with the gift. “Hi, Dee, congratulations! We think you’re awesome, and we have something for you. In all sincerity, you do it all, and Paul Horton let me award you their Pay It Forward award,” said Karen. “It’s all going back to the kitchen. I’ve got to feed the people, thank you so much,” Dee replied.

Dee spends countless hours shopping, collecting, cleaning and distributing donated items. Her pastor even said she is a blessing in their community. She does it because she loves people. “It makes me feel good to see people happy. To get food and see that their community cares about them. Mission Bell, we are always out on a mission, and this is one thing we can do,” she said.

