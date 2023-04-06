110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Glendale food bank organizer wins Pay It Forward award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash
The photo shows Dee Walker, who runs a food bank and kitchen at Mission Bell Methodist Church.
Walker does it because she loves people.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward at Mission Bell Methodist Church to Dee Walker, who does all she can to improve the lives of those in need. “They do so much for the community. She spends countless hours carting food to volunteering at Salvation Army for the weekly food bank. Everything you can imagine, she’s a wonderful person,” said her friend Karen.

Since 2015, Dee and her friend Billie have been running a food bank and kitchen every Saturday at their church. Also, they provide clothes and shoes to those who need them every other week. Because of her hard work, her friend Karen wanted to pay it forward to her.

We walked up to Dee to congratulate and surprise her with the gift. “Hi, Dee, congratulations! We think you’re awesome, and we have something for you. In all sincerity, you do it all, and Paul Horton let me award you their Pay It Forward award,” said Karen. “It’s all going back to the kitchen. I’ve got to feed the people, thank you so much,” Dee replied.

Dee spends countless hours shopping, collecting, cleaning and distributing donated items. Her pastor even said she is a blessing in their community. She does it because she loves people. “It makes me feel good to see people happy. To get food and see that their community cares about them. Mission Bell, we are always out on a mission, and this is one thing we can do,” she said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

Jennifer Seo (left) and Angela Chen (right) on Good Morning Arizona to ask for your help to...
Help the Hamilton HS girls golf team reach nationals in Texas
Hamilton HS girls golf team needs you're help getting to nationals
Congratulations, Principal Brown!
Buckeye Elementary principal earns prestigious award
Buckeye Elementary principal gets big award
Buckeye Elementary principal gets big award