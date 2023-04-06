110 ° Day Contest
Chino Valley recruiting teachers by building tiny homes near elementary school

A town in Yavapai County is hoping to get more teachers by providing them with tiny homes.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chino Valley Unified School District officials say they have teacher openings they need to fill, and they are finding a new creative way to try and recruit new teachers.

Other smaller, more rural school districts in Arizona have built small homes for teachers as a way to give them a cheaper living option. The Chino Valley USD Superintendent John Scholl says they received a grant to help pay for 10 tiny homes for teachers. “I think it’s one part of the solution,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a cure-all. It would help with retention and recruitment. Districts can be creative with what they have and help provide housing for teachers to improve recruitment and retention of our staff.”

Scholl says finding “working force housing” in rural areas can be tough. He says prices have gone up, and there aren’t a lot of homes for sale or rent. For several years, the district has thought about ways to try and entice more people to apply for jobs. Now the district will build 10 tiny homes near Del Rio Elementary. Scholl says the $1.5 million project should be finished in the next nine months. He believes having a place to live within walking distance of work can be a perk, especially for international teachers who don’t have a driver’s license.

Not everyone thinks the tiny homes for teachers are a good idea. The Arizona Education Association believes there are better ways to entice people.

Here is the project outline sent to Arizona’s Family from the superintendent.

