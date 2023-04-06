110 ° Day Contest
Big warm-up on tap for Arizona this holiday weekend

By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A partly sunny and warmer day is on tap for the Valley of the Sun. Look for morning temperatures in the 40s to warm to 80 degrees this afternoon. Light winds are expected in the Valley.

80 degrees is an 11-degree jump from yesterday’s high but still below-normal by a few degrees for this time of year in Phoenix.

A bigger warm-up is on tap for the holiday weekend ahead. A trough of low pressure begins to exit our region today and in its wake, high pressure will build over the Southwest and Great Basin tomorrow. As that ridge strengthens, we’re likely to see our first 90 degree days of the year Sunday and into early next week.

Look for partly sunny skies on Saturday and a high of 87 degrees. On Easter Sunday, morning temperatures will be in the 60s, but we’ll be in the mid 80s by lunchtime and climb to 90 for an afternoon high. Monday and Tuesday bring upper 90s before a cooling trend is likely for the second half of next week.

In the high country, look for warming temperatures as well. Winds will be gusty during the afternoon hours thanks to passing storm systems north of our state, but no rain or snow is likely for Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Chilly morning, but hot weather on the way to Phoenix