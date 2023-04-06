Arizona man pays $15K to third-party tax company but claims they didn’t help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The deadline to file taxes is approaching fast. Some are eagerly waiting for refunds, while others still owe back money. However, experts warn people to beware of third-party companies that promise to help you negotiate a better deal on what you owe. One Arizona man found himself being told to pay more than he anticipated.

What started as a quest to reduce his debt ended with Emmitt Jordan in an even deeper financial hole. “I get so upset every time I hear their advertisement,” he said. Jordan owed the IRS money, so he was relieved to hear an ad from a tax resolution company on the radio, claiming they could help decrease his tax debt. “So I called. They asked me about my situation. And I told them what happened, and they say, ‘OK, you qualified. Our fee is $6,300,’” he explained.

However, the company kept asking for more money from Jordan. In total, Jordan says the company asked him to pay $15,000 and said he qualified for a loan for their services. Not long after, Jordan said he got another call from a different representative asking him to pay another fee. “I talked to the IRS. There was no contact from them for a resolution. And they had no clue about an escrow account, or they do not require monitoring of anyone! For any time!” he said.

He called the company, asking for a refund and for the loans to be canceled, but ran into another issue. “Now, they canceled the loans, but they would not return the $15,000 I paid to them,” he said.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says while this doesn’t constitute as a scam, it’s a reminder to taxpayers to read the fine print and know what they’re signing up for. “They’ll see ads on television or on social media or they’ll get emails saying, ‘We can help you. You don’t have to do anything.’ And that’s where it gets tricky. Because people aren’t understanding what they’re entering into,” she said. “A lot of it is buyer beware, and if you have an issue with the IRS, the people to deal with is the IRS. Go directly to the IRS. They have people on their staff who work with people who owe taxes.”

The IRS also has an alert on its website warning consumers to be wary of costly promoters advertising settlements with the IRS for “pennies on the dollar.” They also want to remind people to apply for an online payment agreement if they owe back taxes.

Jordan hopes to resolve his issue and share his experience with others. “I think they knew they had me then because they knew I owed so much and that I needed help,” he said.

