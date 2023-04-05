110 ° Day Contest
Two arrested after crashing into Chandler home overnight

Impairment is believed to be a factor.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two have been arrested after losing control while speeding through a Chandler neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chandler police responded to reports around 12:30 a.m. that a truck had crashed into a house near Earl Boulevard and Queen Creek Road and that a fight had broken out in the roadway. Officers arrived to learn that a car and a truck were speeding down Goldfinch Way when the truck lost control and crashed into a parked car in the driveway of a nearby home.

Impairment is believed to be a factor.
The crash pushed the car into the garage and the home itself. Both drivers were arrested at the scene, and impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The two face various charges, including assault, criminal damage, and endangerment. No more details are available yet.

