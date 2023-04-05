110 ° Day Contest
Silent Witness needs help identifying burned body found in dumpster

Investigators say the third suspect has not yet been identified either.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for the identification of a body found inside a dumpster near “The Zone,” a large homeless encampment that has taken hold of a big portion of downtown Phoenix.

On Tuesday, March 21, around 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a dumpster fire near The Zone in downtown Phoenix. Investigators found the body inside a dumpster near Madison and 15th avenues and are also looking to identify the third suspect. Two of the three suspects were taken into custody in late March.

Below is the Silent Witness tweet featuring the photo:

If you have any information to share, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

