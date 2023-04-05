Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan to throw first pitch at Diamondbacks home opener

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that Phoenix police officer and Valley hero Tyler Moldovan will throw the first pitch at the team’s home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Chase Field.

The honor comes as Moldovan continues recovering from an officer-involved shooting while searching for a suspect, Essa Williams, at an apartment complex 15th Avenue and Camelback Road on Dec. 14, 2021. Moldovan, who was a rookie at the time, was shot eight times, including once in the head while confronting Williams.

In June 2022, Moldovan returned home for the first time since the shooting and soon received his official Phoenix Police Department badge during a Luis Gonzalez Hometown Heroes community softball event honoring first responders.

Officer Moldovan will be joined by his wife, Chelsea, to kick off the Diamondbacks game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets to the game.

