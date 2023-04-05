110 ° Day Contest
Mesa police release photos of man accused of shooting BoSa Donuts employee, customer

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department has released photos of the man they believe is responsible for shooting an employee and customer at a BoSa Donuts over the weekend.

On Sunday, a man went to the Bosa Donuts near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3:15 a.m. and allegedly shot a worker and a DoorDash customer. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was released from the hospital, while the other is still recovering.

On Tuesday, Mesa police released photos of the man accused of the shooting. The man has short black hair and is seen wearing a multicolored hoodie with jeans and black shoes. He ‘s described as a Black man with a beard and is 5 feet 7 inches and 180 pounds. He was last seen running away to Riverview Park. Anyone with information can call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

