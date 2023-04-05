Mesa police release photos of man accused of shooting BoSa Donuts employee, customer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department has released photos of the man they believe is responsible for shooting an employee and customer at a BoSa Donuts over the weekend.

On Sunday, a man went to the Bosa Donuts near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3:15 a.m. and allegedly shot a worker and a DoorDash customer. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was released from the hospital, while the other is still recovering.

We need your help! This man shot a Bosa Donuts employee and a door dash customer. He is described as a black man, 5ft7in and 180lbs with a beard. He was last seen fleeing into Riverview Park. Call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any info. pic.twitter.com/XH9xfOOfPR — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 5, 2023

On Tuesday, Mesa police released photos of the man accused of the shooting. The man has short black hair and is seen wearing a multicolored hoodie with jeans and black shoes. He ‘s described as a Black man with a beard and is 5 feet 7 inches and 180 pounds. He was last seen running away to Riverview Park. Anyone with information can call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

