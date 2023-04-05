A look ‘behind the scenes’ of airport security in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you think about airport security, you probably think of ID checks, X-ray machines, and carefully measured liquids. But there’s a lot more to it, and it happens in a building that’s not even at the airport.

It’s TSA’s Phoenix Coordination Center, and On Your Side got a behind-the-scenes look at its operations. “This is the brain of operations in Arizona for all of the airports,” said Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson for TSA. “They coordinate with all of the nine airports throughout Arizona.”

There is a constant flow of information in and out of the office. “We are here 24/7, 365. We operate three shifts, eight-hour days, holidays, and weekends. We’re always here,” said Anthony Calcagno, a program analyst at TSA. “If there are passenger injuries or if there are prohibited items, or if our explosives teams or K-9 teams are reporting to any situations, at all, we can get on these camera systems and watch immediately what’s happening in real-time.”

The agency also tracks trends and potential problems at airports across the country. “Recently we had travelers who were pulling out the marker piece of Sharpie markers and putting a shank in there,” Mancha said. Coordination centers quickly put out an intelligence briefing to make sure agents nationwide would be on the lookout.

Behind the scenes, this agency is reacting to things like wildfires. “As they get closer and closer to our employees’ homes or to the airports, we have to report to our headquarters what the status of the employee is,” Calcagno said. “Or if we have to move them from one airport to another for their safety, we do that. We have safe locations that we utilize, so as the fires moved across northern Arizona we had to distribute our employees that were getting close to those areas.”

Perhaps one of the most critical threats of all is virtual. Last month, the TSA issued new emergency cyber security requirements for airports and aircraft operators. They include developing plans to make sure technology systems can continue to operate even if they have been compromised. “Assessments occur on a regular and recurring basis,” Mancha told On Your Side. “We need to make sure that we have the correct firewalls, that we have the correct protocols. We don’t want to allow any type of activity that’s going to compromise what we’re doing.”

On Your Side reached out to Sky Harbor to find out how the airport is implementing the TSA’s new requirements. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “The City of Phoenix Aviation Department is always evaluating, assessing, and updating security measures. We work closely with our partners in the TSA, Customs, and Border Protection, the airlines, and industry associations such as the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) to ensure the integrity of our business-critical assets and services and comply with applicable regulatory requirements. The specifics of how we currently access and track cyber threats is Sensitive Security Information and not released to the general public.” A spokesperson for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport said the new requirements do not apply to Gateway based on its size.

