110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states

The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state,...
The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadlines of Americans affected by storms and tornadoes that recently hit several states.

The regular tax filing deadline for most Americans this year is April 18.

But storm victims in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas will now have until July 31 to file individual and business tax returns. The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.

The deadline change applies to certain areas as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The filing deadline was previously extended to May 15 for those in New York affected by the severe winter storm in December. Residents and businesses in parts of California, Alabama and Georgia have until Oct. 16 to file their taxes.

A list of eligible locations can be found on the IRS’ disaster relief page.

The IRS is expecting as many as 168 million individual tax returns this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

With Finland entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has...
Finland officially becomes 31st member of NATO
The suspect had been on the run for three weeks after accusations he embezzled funds.
Ex-Maryland governor's chief of staff killed by FBI agents after manhunt
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say
It took years before Miller was found mentally competent to stand trial.
Closing arguments in trial of Phoenix man accused of murders