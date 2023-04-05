Intel responds to claims of unsafe work environment after Chandler employee murder

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Intel is touting a new $20 billion project at its Ocotillo Campus and the thousands of jobs it brings. However, Arizona’s Family has heard concerns from current and former employees who did not want to be identified, citing an unsafe work environment after an employee allegedly murdered a coworker. “Intel is its own beast,” said the anonymous former Intel worker.

One worker said they were pressured to meet changing project deadlines and had to deal with poor campus security. “I’m just happy that I got out. I took three months off after I quit to decompress because I knew it was going to take a while for me to switch my mentality out of Intel land to normalcy,” said the former employee.

Last month, police say 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons, an Intel employee, murdered 49-year-old Dan Foster and hurt another coworker with a baseball bat. That’s not the first time police received a phone call. Between 2020 to 2023, Chandler Police received nearly 800 calls from the campus.

Arizona’s Family asked Intel about the alarming number. “It’s certainly a challenging environment, having a lot of people bringing in a very dynamic process. The fact is this, in my 21 years in the company, I have never seen an incident like what occurred a couple weeks ago; it was stunning,” said Jason Bagley, Intel’s Sr. Director of State Government Relations.

Bagley defended the work environment but said there are opportunities to improve. “And we are doing that,” said Bagley. “There’s a risk assessment team taking a look not only this incident but all of our practices, and that’s being evaluated very thoroughly.”

