Glendale family of hit-and-run victim pleading for drivers to come forward

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tomas Gonzalez made sure to pass down his wisdom to his children. “The secret of life, he said, is to live happy, never complain, dance and walk a lot,” said Malinali Gonzalez, Tomas’ daughter.

They said even at 82 years old, Tomas had a lot of life to live. His family said he had plans with his family for the Easter holiday and had a trip to Mexico City in the books. “I think my father was a person who touched many people’s hearts,” said Carolina Gonzalez, Tomas’ daughter.

His family said Tomas used to work as a crossing guard. He made sure school children made it home safely. “We feared he would be hit at his job, but now look at how life works, he lost his life here,” said Carolina. It’s the irony that hurts the family.

Phoenix police say Tomas was struck by a car while using the crosswalk on Thomas Road near 43rd Avenue Monday morning to get home. Investigators said two vehicles were speeding. Witnesses told police at least one of the cars hit Tomas, but both took off and left Tomas on the street to die. “It wasn’t his time to go. This happened because someone came and took his life away. That brings me discomfort,” said Carolina.

The family said they’re worried about other senior citizens living near the Urban League Manor crosswalk. It’s a retirement community, where they say many residents don’t drive, so they have to use the crosswalk to run errands as Tomas did. The family said speeding is an issue and have always worried for Tomas, who liked to walk in the neighborhood to chat with friends in different businesses. “They can no longer go out walking because there’s a lot of speeding,” said Carolina.

The family said the drivers connected to the crash have not been found. So they’re pleading with them to come forward. “Sometimes we make mistakes, but this mistake took somebody else’s life. That’s not a mistake. And I hope you do the right thing. We all wish you mercy,” said Malinali.

The family also wants to see changes made to improve safety on Thomas Road. Currently, there is a HAWK beacon which is designed to make crossing the street safer by allowing pedestrians to control traffic. When the button is pushed, a red light will flash to stop drivers. Tomas’ family said he would use the HAWK beacon for safety whenever he crossed the street, including the day he was killed.

The City of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department said it has launched campaigns, completed action plans, and installed more than 80 HAWK beacons citywide to educate the community on roadway safety and keep pedestrians safe.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Tomas’ funeral. If you have any information on either one of the drivers involved in the case, you’re asked to contact Silent Witness.

