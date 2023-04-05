110 ° Day Contest
Former Lucid USA workers react to sudden company layoffs in Casa Grande

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson sent out an email announcing the layoffs, and Casa Grande employees found out after working or when their badges didn't work.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last week, Lucid USA, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced plans to lay off over 900 people at its Casa Grande facility. Some of those impacted say they feel blindsided by the decision. “Having it end at the snap of a finger is really disheartening,” one former employee said.

Those fired employees will receive two months of paid leave and a severance package. The process started on Tuesday with an email from Rawlinson to all employees announcing the upcoming layoffs. By Thursday, Casa Grande employees found out their fate. Some were laid off following a shift, others when their badges didn’t work when they got to work. “The whole shift before that kind of felt like the last day of school,” a former employee said. “Not really knowing if you’re going to see your friends the next time you come in.”

In his email, Rawlinson said, “We have been reviewing and implementing several other ways to optimize our cost structure, but unfortunately, these measures alone won’t achieve our objectives.”

All in all, the California-based company laid off about 18% of its employees, which was about 1,300 people. For two other former Lucid employees, working there was a dream job. “A lot of us planned to have a long career there,” one said. “And just like that, we were escorted out of the building.” “I loved my job. I loved it here,” another said. “The people made Lucid what it is.”

The layoffs happened despite the company exceeding expected vehicle production at its Arizona facility in 2022 and reporting annual revenue of over $600 million. Now, those without a job are unsure of what’s next. “I gotta keep looking for work,” a former employee said. “Just keep trying every day, keep trying to find something.”

But these former employees all have a message for Lucid. “They let all of that stuff happen in three days, and I’m not OK with it,” one said. “It was unprofessional.” “Take care of the people that are still there,” another added.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Lucid to try and speak with them directly about the layoffs but never heard back from them.

