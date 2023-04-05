110 ° Day Contest
Family’s photo swept up by tornado found over 150 miles away

A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media. (Source: KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A family who lost countless memories in a tornado that ripped through Arkansas got one item back thanks to social media.

Melissa Morris and her family rode out the tornado in her bathroom. When they stepped out, the damage to their home was massive but it was nothing in comparison to when she realized what was lost when they stepped outside.

The shed behind their house was gone, along with the countless memories inside.

“Twenty years of being a mom, my children’s memories of me raising them,” Morris said as her voice trembled and tears fell.

The tornado took her memories and scattered them across Wynne, Arkansas.

Many were found in a field behind her house. Some were found at the Wynne First United Methodist Church, but one traveled over 150 miles to Bradford, Tennessee, to the home of Jon Ellis, who showed the photo to his wife.

The picture was of a young woman from 2012 wearing her Wynne volleyball uniform.

“She was the one that was like, ‘Wow, we need to post this on Facebook and see if, you know, if anybody knows her or see if somebody lost this, they might want it back’,” Ellis said.

The couple initially thought the photo could belong to someone in Covington, Tennessee about an hour away. The city had also been hit by a tornado the same day as Wynne.

The couple posted the picture and on the same day, the post made it to the family. Now, a priceless memory is coming back.

“I can’t thank them enough. We’re lucky to be here, we’re lucky to have people around us to care enough to do that and to go the extra mile,” she said.

The picture will be sent to Morris’ daughter in South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

