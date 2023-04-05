Digital license plates are gaining popularity, available for purchase in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Simon Cellard of Chandler recently purchased a digital license plate for his car to keep track of important vehicle information on his phone. “Everything else in my life is on my smartphone,” said Cellard. “This is where it’s going, so why not have all of cars information and license plate info directly on your phone.”

Digital license plates are now available in Arizona, and car, truck, and SUV owners are starting to take notice. The digital plates allow vehicle owners to renew their registration and update their plates through a smartphone app. They can also be programmed to alert police if the vehicle is stolen or the license plate is tampered with. In fact, the plate will flash “STOLEN” if the vehicle is taken.

Neville Boston is co-founder of Reviver, the California company that invented the digital plates. He said license plates haven’t changed in 50-plus years, so it was time for technology to step in and make life easier for everyone. “I don’t go to my bank any more, I do all my banking on my phone,” said Boston. “I don’t send a check to pay for my credit card, I do it through my app. It’s just the evolution of where vehicles are going. You think about a vehicle, everything on a vehicle is smart, even the tires and windshield, so why not the plate?”

City governments and businesses can also use digital plates to track fleet vehicles by monitoring their speed and where they go. Boston said the tracking option can be shut off, and state officials do not have the ability to follow vehicles. In addition, the plates can be purchased as part of a monthly subscription that starts at $20 month.

Cellard thinks the benefits outweigh the cost. “Right now you rarely see them,” said Cellard. “I think that in a couple years, pretty much all will have digital license plates, that’s where we are going.”

The digital license plates can only be purchased through the company that makes them, car dealerships, or fleet managers.

