CUTE: Animal Adventure Park welcomes 3 lion cubs

Animal Adventure Park in New York welcomed three female lion cubs. (Source: WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Animal Adventure Park in New York just added three new members to its family.

Jordan Patch, the owner of the Harpursville park, said African lioness Bisa gave birth to three healthy female cubs.

Each cub was weighed by staff members as part of their daily routine to see the progress of their growth and make sure they were in good health.

According to WBNG, each cub weighed more than 200 grams.

Patch said the cubs will be introduced to the rest of the lion pride within the next few months.

“As our cubs become more mobile and a little stronger, we can start doing controlled lion introductions,” Patch said. “This is done behind the scenes with our keepers.”

Currently, the cubs do not have names, but Patch said the park will ask for the community’s help in that process.

Animal Adventure Park was also home to April the Giraffe, who gained notoriety when the birth of her calf in 2017 was livestreamed. Her birth was watched by over one million viewers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

