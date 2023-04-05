Creating ‘picture perfect’ moments at Valley parks with PHX Picnics

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life is full of special moments and occasions to celebrate. Phoenix Picnics has a passion for creating a truly unique experience at Arizona’s best parks. They curate luxury picnic setups that celebrate proposals, baby showers, birthdays, anniversaries, or anything else worth celebrating!

Papago Park is just one of the parks featured; here's how the event planners make the magic happen.

The owners are a husband-and-wife team. Zoe does the decorating and client communication, and Wyatt does photography and helps set up. From their vintage glassware, carefully selected table decor, boho rugs, or comfy floor pillows, they keep the client’s vision in mind. They take the work out of setting up, tearing down, or transporting the items. All clients need to do is take a seat and soak up the views. They love being a part of these memories, getting people out to enjoy a day in nature, and creating one-of-a-kind picnics.

PHX Picnics also works with other small, local businesses to add on to the experience with charcuterie boards, handmade desserts, balloon garlands, and more.

