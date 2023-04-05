110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Closing arguments in trial of Phoenix man accused of murders

It took years before Miller was found mentally competent to stand trial.
It took years before Miller was found mentally competent to stand trial.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of a Phoenix man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings about 30 years ago.

Bryan Patrick Miller is charged with two counts, each of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and attempted sexual assault. The double murder trial began in early October, and prosecutors said the state is seeking the death penalty if Miller is convicted.

Miller, 50, waived his right to a jury trial so a Maricopa County Superior Court judge will decide his fate. Miller did not testify and used an insanity defense.

He’s accused of killing Angela Brosso in November 1992 on the eve of her 22nd birthday and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993. Brosso and Bernas both disappeared while riding their bicycles along the Arizona Canal in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

Police believe the killer knocked Brasso off her bicycle, stabbed her, and dragged her off the trail. Her naked body was found decapitated near a bike trail. Ten months later, police said Bernas’ body was discovered floating in the canal. Bernas was not decapitated, but her bicycle was missing.

Authorities said DNA evidence collected in the aftermath of both crimes showed the attacks were linked to the same suspect, and Miller was arrested for the murders in January 2015. According to police, Miller denied any involvement, although he acknowledged living in the vicinity of the killings at the time and said he rode his bike on paths in the area.

It took years before Miller was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

All in all, the California-based company laid off about 18 percent of its employees, which was...
Former Lucid USA workers react to sudden company layoffs in Casa Grande
82-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in north Phoenix
The family of Tomas Gonzalez said he had plans with his family for the Easter holiday and had a...
Glendale family of hit-and-run victim pleading for drivers to come forward
Electric car company Lucid lays off 900 employees in Casa Grande