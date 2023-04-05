110 ° Day Contest
Chilly morning, but hot weather on the way to Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a cold start to the day with parts of the Valley waking up to temperatures in the 30s! We’re within about five degrees of record cold this morning. We’ll warm to about 70 degrees this afternoon with sunshine and much lighter winds.

In the high country, look for an especially cold start to the day. With lingering breeziness, wind chills could be close to zero. This should be the coldest morning in a while as temperatures look to moderate over the next few days.

Temperatures are normally peaking in the low 80s this time of year in Phoenix. We’ll warm back to that level Thursday and Friday before a ridge of high pressure brings a stronger warming trend for the holiday weekend ahead. We’re looking at the possibility of the first 90-degree day of the year in the Valley on Saturday, with mid-90s possible Sunday and upper 90s Monday.

We’re not likely to stay in the 90s for good as a cooling trend looks to be in the forecast for later next week. No rain is expected in the next seven days.

