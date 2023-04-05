Chandler police show catalytic converter thief in action; crime surge continues

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are sounding the alarm as thieves continue to make a record number of catalytic converter thefts in the city and around the Valley.

In Chandler, more than 830 cases of stolen catalytic converters have been reported to the police in just two years. For comparison, the National Automobile Dealers Association cites a National Insurance Crime Bureau report that says these thefts increased nationally by 1,215% between 2019 and 2022. Last year, Phoenix police recovered more than 1,200 used and detached catalytic converters during a bust that started with authorities investigating a man with a “significant number” in his possession.

Chandler police released drone video from an attempted theft in the early morning last Thursday. In that video, a suspect was seen looking underneath vehicles before appearing to remove the equipment. Police officials say that in this instance, authorities utilized drones and undercover officers standing by to apprehend and arrest the suspect.

Since 2021 the Chandler Police Department have taken 837 reports of stolen catalytic converters. Watch as we take down one of these suspects believed to be responsible for these crimes. #ChandlerPD #SeeSomethingSaySomething #ChandlerAZ #Community #Catcon pic.twitter.com/aYkL4eMlGk — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 5, 2023

Late last year, Arizona’s Family reported that a major auto insurance provider was witnessing a spike in theft claims. In 2021, State Farm paid out $1.4 million in catalytic converter thefts.

Ultimately, the rise in crime led to the Arizona legislature passing HB 2652 to deter thieves. Gov. Doug Ducey quickly signed the bill into law, requiring used catalytic converter purchasers to enter transactions into an electronic registry. Those who fail turn maintain records could then be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. In addition, fines for those who solicit or advertise unregistered converters can be as much as $4,000.

What makes this automotive equipment so valuable?

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system and contain precious metals such as palladium and rhodium. Both metals run at thousands of dollars per ounce. About the size of a toaster, it’s a relatively small part. One person can carry several easily. The catalytic converter is located near the back of your car, just in front of the tailpipe. An experienced thief can slide under a car, cut out a catalytic converter with a hand-held power saw, and move on to the next vehicle in as little as two minutes.

