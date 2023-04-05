110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler police show catalytic converter thief in action; crime surge continues

Sparks showed the suspect cutting the metal equipment off the car.
Sparks showed the suspect cutting the metal equipment off the car.(Chandler Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are sounding the alarm as thieves continue to make a record number of catalytic converter thefts in the city and around the Valley.

In Chandler, more than 830 cases of stolen catalytic converters have been reported to the police in just two years. For comparison, the National Automobile Dealers Association cites a National Insurance Crime Bureau report that says these thefts increased nationally by 1,215% between 2019 and 2022. Last year, Phoenix police recovered more than 1,200 used and detached catalytic converters during a bust that started with authorities investigating a man with a “significant number” in his possession.

Chandler police released drone video from an attempted theft in the early morning last Thursday. In that video, a suspect was seen looking underneath vehicles before appearing to remove the equipment. Police officials say that in this instance, authorities utilized drones and undercover officers standing by to apprehend and arrest the suspect.

Late last year, Arizona’s Family reported that a major auto insurance provider was witnessing a spike in theft claims. In 2021, State Farm paid out $1.4 million in catalytic converter thefts.

Ultimately, the rise in crime led to the Arizona legislature passing HB 2652 to deter thieves. Gov. Doug Ducey quickly signed the bill into law, requiring used catalytic converter purchasers to enter transactions into an electronic registry. Those who fail turn maintain records could then be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. In addition, fines for those who solicit or advertise unregistered converters can be as much as $4,000.

What makes this automotive equipment so valuable?

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system and contain precious metals such as palladium and rhodium. Both metals run at thousands of dollars per ounce. About the size of a toaster, it’s a relatively small part. One person can carry several easily. The catalytic converter is located near the back of your car, just in front of the tailpipe. An experienced thief can slide under a car, cut out a catalytic converter with a hand-held power saw, and move on to the next vehicle in as little as two minutes.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Spotty cell service? Here's some tips + trick to fix the issue
Investigators say the third suspect has not yet been identified either.
Silent Witness needs help identifying burned body found in dumpster
How does the TSA keep us safe at Arizona airports?
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has banned the social media software from devices owned...
Gov. Hobbs issues executive order banning TikTok from state-owned devices