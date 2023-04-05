110 ° Day Contest
Buckeye Elementary principal earns prestigious award

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
Congratulations, Principal Brown!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye Elementary School’s principal recently earned a very prestigious leadership in education award.

The Milken Educator Award grants $25,000 to a leader who works in a local school. The school’s achievement growth grew significantly in since 2018, moving from an F rating to a B. Principal Megan Brown has incorporated a Tier 1 literacy program, phonics, smaller group instruction, and more.

Principal Brown has also increased the staff retention rate to 90% since 2018 when she took over. She’s the first educator from the school district to earn this award. Congratulations, Principal Brown!

