Arizona Coyotes file claim against City of Phoenix

The $2 billion entertainment district was proposed to be built on 46 acres of land currently used as a landfill on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.(Arizona Coyotes)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tempe Entertainment District development escalated Wednesday after the Arizona Coyotes filed a claim against the City of Phoenix for $2.3 billion.

It comes a few days after Phoenix Sky Harbor filed a lawsuit on March 27 to stop the complex’s development. The development is intended to be the NHL team’s future home as well as dining, other entertainment, residential, and shopping opportunities. The fight is over the proposed residential area of the construction. A press release sent to Arizona’s Family says the team and its development arm Bluebird Development “have had enough of Phoenix’s bullying bureaucrats.”

Chad Makovsky, the Director of Aviation Services at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, said, “What we agreed on, almost thirty years ago, is that we would move flight paths and defend flight paths, and all we asked for Tempe to do is to ensure we don’t put new homes under the flight paths we moved.” The release says Phoenix is “knowingly and intentionally interfering with its business,” referring to Bluebird Development, owned by Coyotes majority owner and billionaire Alex Meruelo.

Phoenix Sky Harbor tells us the noise from the airport and the planes is their biggest concern for the area, but Tempe says they’ve added stipulations to ensure people who decide to live and work in the area understand that and know if they try to sue the airport, they will lose. Tempe voters will decide the fate of the proposed project through a special election in May.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

