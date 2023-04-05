110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras

Supporters of the new Arizona bill to get rid of photo radar argue the cameras are expensive and even intrusive.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a debate that’s been going on for several years. We’re talking about photo enforcement, and Arizona lawmakers are pushing to stop cities and towns from using it. Senate Bill 1234 is now just one step away from the governor’s desk.

In a flash, you could get stuck with a ticket that could cost you several hundred dollars. Just ask Benjamin Weber. “It was a red light camera. It was the one right over there by Tatum, the red light camera right by Camelback,” he said.

He’s not alone; it’s happened to Laura Shniderman too. “It was upwards of like $300,” she said. Shniderman lives in Paradise Valley, where they’ve had a photo enforcement system since the 80s that tracks red light runners and speeders. “I’m a big proponent of red light enforcement cameras. I feel like it’s just so dangerous with people running red lights. I see it happen a lot!” she said.

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found two-thirds of people approve of radars. “Intersections that have red light cameras actually have about 21% less fatal accidents,” said Rick Murray, President and CEO of the Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council.

It also found the areas around cameras are safer too. “I mean I’m always looking for the camera. I know they’re there. That being said too I feel like once you get past those cameras people don’t really care and they’re going to speed anyways,” said Weber.

Supporters of the new Arizona bill to get rid of photo radar argue the cameras are expensive and even intrusive. Critics say it should be more about making our streets safer and also minimizing unnecessary interactions between officers and drivers. “When we take a look at where law enforcement is today, they’re so far down in personnel. This is just another tool for them to do the things they need to do,” Murray said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Bill proposed to ban photo enforcement radar in Arizona
Fire crews are running into challenges battling wildfires.
Strong winds creating challenges for firefighters as 2 wildfires grow in Arizona
On Sunday, a man entered the Bosa Donuts near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3:15...
Mesa police release photos of man accused of shooting BoSa Donuts employee, customer
Everything changed when they met Silena Thomas, Mayo Clinic’s first-ever Navajo Patient...
Mayo Clinic Navajo health care worker helping Native Americans with organ transplants