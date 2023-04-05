Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a debate that’s been going on for several years. We’re talking about photo enforcement, and Arizona lawmakers are pushing to stop cities and towns from using it. Senate Bill 1234 is now just one step away from the governor’s desk.

In a flash, you could get stuck with a ticket that could cost you several hundred dollars. Just ask Benjamin Weber. “It was a red light camera. It was the one right over there by Tatum, the red light camera right by Camelback,” he said.

He’s not alone; it’s happened to Laura Shniderman too. “It was upwards of like $300,” she said. Shniderman lives in Paradise Valley, where they’ve had a photo enforcement system since the 80s that tracks red light runners and speeders. “I’m a big proponent of red light enforcement cameras. I feel like it’s just so dangerous with people running red lights. I see it happen a lot!” she said.

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found two-thirds of people approve of radars. “Intersections that have red light cameras actually have about 21% less fatal accidents,” said Rick Murray, President and CEO of the Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council.

It also found the areas around cameras are safer too. “I mean I’m always looking for the camera. I know they’re there. That being said too I feel like once you get past those cameras people don’t really care and they’re going to speed anyways,” said Weber.

Supporters of the new Arizona bill to get rid of photo radar argue the cameras are expensive and even intrusive. Critics say it should be more about making our streets safer and also minimizing unnecessary interactions between officers and drivers. “When we take a look at where law enforcement is today, they’re so far down in personnel. This is just another tool for them to do the things they need to do,” Murray said.

