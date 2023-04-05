Gov. Hobbs issues executive order banning TikTok from state-owned devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Popular social media mobile software TikTok is now banned after Gov. Katie Hobb announced an executive order Wednesday. However, the ban will only include state-owned devices and networks.

The ban comes after years of scrutiny and speculation about the parent company ByteDance and its relation to the Chinese Communist Party. The mobile software has been criticized by U.S. officials for its data collection practices and its potential to be used as a tool for espionage by the Chinese government. “Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. The attorney general said it was not worth risking data exposure to overseas entities and that a ban was necessary to protect everyone and their data.

Gov. Hobbs said that steps were already being taken to perform due diligence for cybersecurity. “This is a necessary step to ensure the protection of state data and reflects our commitment to keeping Arizonans safe,” she said. State offices have 30 days to be fully compliant and will have the chance to apply for exemptions if there’s sufficient justification.

Recently, TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified during a congressional hearing last Thursday to answer questions about the company’s practices. Many lawmakers and security officials fear that U.S. data could be collected by the Chinese government. Chew said that it’s possible some employees at ByteDance, headquartered in Bejing, could access some U.S. data through the application.

To address the committee’s fear, Chew also says TikTok is currently deleting any remaining U.S. data from servers connected to the Bejing office — there is a China-only version of TikTok called Douyin, and the servers are not connected to non-Chinese markets — in what the company calls “Project Texas.” Once the project is finished, Chew says no U.S. data will exist on the servers. Currently, all U.S. TikTok traffic is handled by U.S.-based company Oracle.

Despite his testimony, Attorney General Mayes said she was not reassured. “Given the inability of TikTok’s CEO to definitively state that the Chinese government cannot access data collected from U.S. users, I remain unconvinced that the app’s security risks have been adequately addressed,” she said.

Arizona State University recently banned the platform from school-owned devices to comply with a recent presidential order preventing federal contractors from using the app.

