Ahead of D-backs’ home opener, here are the best drink pairings to go with your favorite team

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks’ home opener is tomorrow and Mark Teahen, a former major league baseball player, has opened up Scottsdale’s Sorso Wine Room to help you pair your drinks with your favorite teams.

“Every season is a brand new start,” he said. “Opening day is always super exciting...there’s always nerves but that becomes part of being a major league baseball player,” Teahen said now that he’s back in the Phoenix area, he opened the Sorso Wine Room. He has created some drink pairings to go along with watching your favorite team play this year.

Pinot Noir and Lagunitas were just two suggestions for fans of the Oakland A’s and other Cali team fans! For the Giant fans, Teahen suggests Vineyard 29′s “Sexual Chocolate” or Kiss in the Rain, a Sauvignon Blanc. A beer from Chicago called “Goose Island” was recommended for fans of the White Socks.

For Arizona fans, Teahen recommends Four Peaks, Huss Brewery from Tempe, JoyBus, and other local brews. There are plenty of options, and Teahen can help you choose at the Sorso Wine Room.

