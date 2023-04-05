90s making a return with holiday weekend warm up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A chilly start to our day this morning with lows in the 40s in Phoenix and outlying areas around the valley experienced lows in the 30s.

These temperatures could certainly be the coolest we will experience until November. This afternoon we expect highs well below average again, with highs in the upper 60s. Our average high for this time of year is around 83 degrees. The good news is that the winds have died down today, and we will see plenty of sunshine.

For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be near perfect with mostly sunny skies. The high on Thursday will be 81 degrees, and Friday we will see a high temp of 85 degrees. For our Easter weekend, here comes some heat for the holiday.

It looks like our first 90-degree temperature will happen on Easter Sunday, so make sure your Easter candy is not in the sun for a long period of time. It will be a huge swing in temperatures with 60s today and 90s on Sunday. The heat will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 90s through Wednesday.

