110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

90s making a return with holiday weekend warm up

From 60s to the 90s, it's going to be a chaotic weather week.
From 60s to the 90s, it's going to be a chaotic weather week.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A chilly start to our day this morning with lows in the 40s in Phoenix and outlying areas around the valley experienced lows in the 30s. 

These temperatures could certainly be the coolest we will experience until November. This afternoon we expect highs well below average again, with highs in the upper 60s. Our average high for this time of year is around 83 degrees. The good news is that the winds have died down today, and we will see plenty of sunshine.

For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be near perfect with mostly sunny skies. The high on Thursday will be 81 degrees, and Friday we will see a high temp of 85 degrees. For our Easter weekend, here comes some heat for the holiday.

It looks like our first 90-degree temperature will happen on Easter Sunday, so make sure your Easter candy is not in the sun for a long period of time. It will be a huge swing in temperatures with 60s today and 90s on Sunday. The heat will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 90s through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

.
Chilly morning, but hot weather on the way to Phoenix
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather (12pm) Update for Wednesday, 04/05/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather (9am) Update for Wednesday, 04/05/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/4/2023