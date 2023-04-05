110 ° Day Contest
6 stolen vehicles recovered, man arrested during search warrant in Wittmann

Detectives recovered six stolen vehicles in total, including a Ford pickup and flatbed trailer.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A man is facing theft charges after six stolen vehicles were recovered during a search warrant last week in Wittmann.

Last Wednesday, March 29, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) served a warrant on a property in Wittmann. There, they recovered the following vehicles:

  • 2022 Polaris Razor
  • 2016 Polaris Sportsman
  • 2023 C&M flatbed trailer
  • 2013 Sandstorm travel trailer
  • 2014 Arctic Cat UTV
  • 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck

Detectives also arrested Juan Manuel Chavez-Espinoza, 22, who now faces four counts of theft of means of transportation.

The VTTF is made up of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the goal curb the theft of vehicles. In January, the task force found 19 stolen cars during a chop shop bust in Phoenix.

VTTF detectives recovered six vehicles, including UTVs.
