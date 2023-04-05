6 stolen vehicles recovered, man arrested during search warrant in Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft charges after six stolen vehicles were recovered during a search warrant last week in Wittmann.

Last Wednesday, March 29, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) served a warrant on a property in Wittmann. There, they recovered the following vehicles:

2022 Polaris Razor

2016 Polaris Sportsman

2023 C&M flatbed trailer

2013 Sandstorm travel trailer

2014 Arctic Cat UTV

1999 Ford F350 pickup truck

Detectives also arrested Juan Manuel Chavez-Espinoza, 22, who now faces four counts of theft of means of transportation.

The VTTF is made up of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the goal curb the theft of vehicles. In January, the task force found 19 stolen cars during a chop shop bust in Phoenix.

VTTF detectives recovered six vehicles, including UTVs. (Courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

