$265K Triple Twist ticket sold at Chandler gas station; another big win in Scottsdale

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two ticketholders in Maricopa County just got thousands of dollars richer thanks to the Arizona Lottery.

According to a lottery spokesperson, a ticket purchased in Chandler matched all six winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing. Those winning numbers were: 2, 26, 33, 35, 38, 41. The ticket was sold at the Superpumper at the corner of Alma School and Riggs roads. Another big winner got their ticket in Scottsdale after a ticket matched four out of five winning numbers and the Megaball. That ticket is worth $10,000.

Lotto officials also want to remind the public that the Mega Millions drawing currently stands at $414 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night. Tickets must be bought by 6:59 p.m. Arizona time.

