110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

On Your Side Podcast: Homebuyers get around higher mortgage rates

Tamboer believes we're still in a seller's market.
Tamboer believes we're still in a seller's market.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It seems like the Arizona real estate market has been a roller coaster ride. Prices went up dramatically and became a seller’s market. But then interest rates doubled, kind of slowing things down, or did it?

When it comes to keeping up with Valley real estate, it may feel a little confusing at times. “The irony here is that we are still in a seller’s market believe it or not,” Tina Tamboer said on the On Your Side podcast. She’s the senior housing analyst with the Cromford Report which provides detailed information on our real estate market.

On the On Your Side podcast, she explained we were in a buyer’s market toward the end of the year, but it didn’t last long before going back to a mild seller’s market when the new year hit.

Buyers are able to get around the higher interest rates imposed by the federal government by taking advantage of some clever loan packages called the 2-1 Buy Down. “The most common one is the 2-1 buy down. It takes mortgage rates which are 6.3% right now,” Tamboer said. “It takes that down to 4.3% for the first year, 5.3% for the second year, and then 6.3% for the third year.

Could this lead to problems down the road? “Our numbers do not support any type of crash,” she said. “In 2008 we had 56,000 home listings. But this time around we’re dealing with 13,000 or 14,000, and that is a big, big difference.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Teen boy arrested in connection to Peoria crash that left family of 5 dead

Latest News

Phoenix city inspectors investigate 'skunk' smell on I-10
On Your Side podcast: Spring house market outlook
A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told Arizona’s Family the marijuana businesses at issue...
Phoenix city inspectors looking into “skunk” smell on I-10
Future uncertain for Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field