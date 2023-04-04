110 ° Day Contest
YMCA offering summer camp programs to keep up with classes

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is working on improved summer enrichment activities.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The AZ On Track program, created by former Gov. Doug Ducey, exists to help kids keep on track with their studies after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Gov. Katie Hobbs is picking up the gauntlet by launching a new grant opportunity in order to replace the former governor’s program.

In all, $37 million is being allocated for these summer enrichment programs and the Valley of the Sun YMCA is one of the applicants to the program. Last year, the summer camp at the Y was free, thanks to the AZ On Track program.

“We’re really hopeful that we’re going to get funding from this grant,” said Jenna Cooper, vice president of Government & Community Relations at the YMCA. “There are many many families who need subsidies and funding for these kinds of programs. Without funding, they simply can’t come...this grant would mean more kids in camp getting ready for school and making new friends.”

The grant monies will be dispensed sometime in early May. To learn more about the YMCA summer camp opportunities, click here.

