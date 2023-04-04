110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking grey whales.
Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking grey whales
FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South