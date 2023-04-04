Unseasonably cool day across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An unseasonably cool day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, we’ll top out at just 64 degrees this afternoon. Normally we’re in the low 80s this time of year. Skies should stay clear throughout the day but lingering breeziness can be expected into the afternoon hours.

In the high country, a few scattered showers will linger through late morning. Temperatures will also be cold up north, starting in the teens and 20s this morning and only warming to the 30s today. Lingering winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour will make it feel even colder. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona for winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour that could gust to 55 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be especially chilly across the state. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Southern Arizona including the Tucson area. For the Valley look for the 40s around town to start the day. We’ll warm it to 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Later this week, a strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to build across our region. This will bring afternoon temperatures into the low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. The upper 90s are likely to start next week.

