110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Unseasonably cool day across Arizona

GMAZ 4/4
GMAZ 4/4(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An unseasonably cool day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, we’ll top out at just 64 degrees this afternoon. Normally we’re in the low 80s this time of year. Skies should stay clear throughout the day but lingering breeziness can be expected into the afternoon hours.

In the high country, a few scattered showers will linger through late morning. Temperatures will also be cold up north, starting in the teens and 20s this morning and only warming to the 30s today. Lingering winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour will make it feel even colder. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona for winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour that could gust to 55 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be especially chilly across the state. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Southern Arizona including the Tucson area. For the Valley look for the 40s around town to start the day. We’ll warm it to 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Later this week, a strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to build across our region. This will bring afternoon temperatures into the low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. The upper 90s are likely to start next week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/3/2023
Wind gusts could approach 60mph.
FIRST ALERT: High winds across northern Arizona and Phoenix-area tonight!
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather (4pm) Update for (Monday, 04/03/2023)
.
Windy day ahead for Arizona