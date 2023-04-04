110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Chandler picked up shell casings as ‘souvenirs’

Channing Vanderbilt, 31, is said to live near where this shooting took place.
Channing Vanderbilt, 31, is said to live near where this shooting took place.(Chandler Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say they’ve made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Hunt Highway and Cooper Road after a woman reported that her husband had been shot. Around 5 p.m., investigators found a 58-year-old man who died of multiple gunshot wounds. His wife told police they were checking their mail when 31-year-old Channing Vanderbilt confronted him and opened fire. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Authorities also found Vanderbilt still at the scene, acting as a bystander. Vanderbilt was arrested without incident. Detectives say police had responded to the neighborhood earlier that morning for a similar report of a shooting but didn’t find any evidence of a crime. Investigators are still working to determine if the two shootings are connected and how Vanderbilt knew the victim or what led up to the shooting.

According to arrest documents, Vanderbilt denied being involved in the shooting and said that he had “felt targeted” over the past several years but did not elaborate. As to the shooting, he said he ran to the truck to check and see whether the victim’s wife was okay. Vanderbilt said that’s when he picked up the shell casings as “souvenirs.” However, he said he didn’t own any guns and believed someone else had placed him in his car. Officers detailed that his statements were inconsistent.

Vanderbilt now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, and weapons discharge.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Summer Camp
YMCA offering summer camp programs to keep up with classes
.
Classes canceled at Phoenix elementary school due to search for burglary suspect
What summer camp opportunities are available in the Phoenix area?
Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads is closed as crews work to contain the flames.
Evacuations underway in southern Arizona as Williams Fire spreads to 500+ acres