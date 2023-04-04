Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Chandler picked up shell casings as ‘souvenirs’

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say they’ve made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Hunt Highway and Cooper Road after a woman reported that her husband had been shot. Around 5 p.m., investigators found a 58-year-old man who died of multiple gunshot wounds. His wife told police they were checking their mail when 31-year-old Channing Vanderbilt confronted him and opened fire. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Authorities also found Vanderbilt still at the scene, acting as a bystander. Vanderbilt was arrested without incident. Detectives say police had responded to the neighborhood earlier that morning for a similar report of a shooting but didn’t find any evidence of a crime. Investigators are still working to determine if the two shootings are connected and how Vanderbilt knew the victim or what led up to the shooting.

According to arrest documents, Vanderbilt denied being involved in the shooting and said that he had “felt targeted” over the past several years but did not elaborate. As to the shooting, he said he ran to the truck to check and see whether the victim’s wife was okay. Vanderbilt said that’s when he picked up the shell casings as “souvenirs.” However, he said he didn’t own any guns and believed someone else had placed him in his car. Officers detailed that his statements were inconsistent.

Vanderbilt now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, and weapons discharge.

