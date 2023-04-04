110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Strong winds in Arizona flare up allergy symptoms. How to protect yourself

If you have allergies and think they're worse this year than before, you're correct.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you suffering from bad allergies this year? You are not alone. Allergists say there is more pollen in the air thanks to the wet winter and monsoons in Arizona. And the strong winds on Monday only make things worse. “Pollen is very small, you usually can’t see it. Most you can’t see with the naked eye, they easily get into the air even when there is no wind. When there is wind, they can be carried distances up to 200 miles,” said Dr. Sanjay Patel.

Patel says there are ways you can protect yourself. He recommends closing the windows in your car and home to prevent pollen from coming inside. And consider masking up when outdoors. Pollen kicked up from the wind can stay in the air for several days. “Saline rinses of the nose and over the counter nasal sprays can be really helpful for others too,” said Patel.

Patel said peak pollen time is between 6 to 8 a.m., so avoid going outside during that timeframe. And if over-the-counter medicine doesn’t work, talk to your doctor about other options for relief. “There is definitely things like allergy testing, immunotherapy or allergy shots if you are really suffering,” said Patel.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Teen boy arrested in connection to Peoria crash that left family of 5 dead

Latest News

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Due to this year's wetter-than-usual winter, health department experts are already warning...
Wet winter means more mosquitos this summer, experts say
Phoenix man credits smartwatch for saving his life
Phoenix man credits smartwatch for saving his life
The Phoenix resident quickly became very grateful for how persistent his smartwatch was.
Phoenix man says smartwatch ended up potentially saving his life