110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Reports: Ex-Cardinals exec accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, harassment

File photo of Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell.
File photo of Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple reports say that Arizona Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill is being accused of misconduct including cheating, discrimination and harassment.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and The Athletic, the complaint stems from a incident in 2018 when former executive Terry McDonough says he and then-head coach Steve Wilks were forced to use burner phones to communicate with former GM Steve Keim as a way to get around his suspension from an extreme DUI conviction. McDonough is named in the complaint, saying that he felt forced to follow along with that plan after the NFL suspended Keim for five weeks.

“In response to McDonough’s objection to the illicit burner phone scheme, Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him -- irrevocably damaging the trajectory of McDonough’s 34-year career in the National Football League,” the claim says. McDonough adds that his refusal to carry on the scheme cost him other opportunities within the league.

McDonough says he still has the burner phone containing evidence of the scandal. Accusations also include that Bidwill was racist and “created an environment of fear for minority employees.”

Teams officials denied those reports to the media outlets. However, the Cardinals told ESPN that another exec was involved in that suspension scheme, with Bidwell asking that all phones be picked up and “communications stopped.” While the NFL didn’t comment on any specific claims, they acknowledge that they’ve received that complaint and said in part that it would be “handled under the league’s arbitration procedures.”

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

Hollywood Brown (left) with his attorney Paul Ramos (right) during his criminal speeding...
Cardinals’ ‘Hollywood’ Brown fined $473 for going 126 mph on Loop 101 in Phoenix
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is shown during the second half of...
AP source: Broncos hire Cardinals’ ex-defensive coordinator Vance Joseph
Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach during a news conference on...
Gannon takes the helm as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals
Meet the Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon