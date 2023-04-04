Rapper, hip-hop artist Don Toliver heading to Phoenix in July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rap artist Don Toliver will be coming to Phoenix this summer during his “Thee Love Sick Tour 2023.”
Toliver will be joined by guests Pi’erre Bourne and more, with ticket sales starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. The popular hip-hop artist is celebrating the release of his third album with the 17-stop tour, which kicks off June 18 in Denver and ends July 16 at The Masonic in San Francisco. He’ll be stopping in Phoenix for one night only on July 13!
The album features such artists as Kali Uchis, Lil Durk, GloRilla, future, and Justin Bieber. VIP ticket options are available for the concert as well.
THEE LOVE SICK TOUR 2023 DATES:
- Sun Jun 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Tue Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Thu Jun 22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
- Fri Jun 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Sun Jun 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Mon Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
- Wed Jun 29 – New York, NY – Theater at The Garden
- Sat Jul 01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Sun Jul 02 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 04 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed Jul 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Sat Jul 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sun Jul 09 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Tue Jul 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- Thu Jul 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Sun Jul 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Toliver got his start after releasing a mixtape in 2018 alongside Donny Womack. By 2020, he was nominated by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the “10 Biggest Breakthrough Artists of 2020.” In 2021, he collaborated with other artists to contribute to the F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack and performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.