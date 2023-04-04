Rapper, hip-hop artist Don Toliver heading to Phoenix in July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rap artist Don Toliver will be coming to Phoenix this summer during his “Thee Love Sick Tour 2023.”

Toliver will be joined by guests Pi’erre Bourne and more, with ticket sales starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. The popular hip-hop artist is celebrating the release of his third album with the 17-stop tour, which kicks off June 18 in Denver and ends July 16 at The Masonic in San Francisco. He’ll be stopping in Phoenix for one night only on July 13!

The album features such artists as Kali Uchis, Lil Durk, GloRilla, future, and Justin Bieber. VIP ticket options are available for the concert as well.

THEE LOVE SICK TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sun Jun 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Jun 22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

Fri Jun 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Jun 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

Wed Jun 29 – New York, NY – Theater at The Garden

Sat Jul 01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun Jul 02 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Jul 04 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Jul 09 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Jul 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sun Jul 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Toliver got his start after releasing a mixtape in 2018 alongside Donny Womack. By 2020, he was nominated by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the “10 Biggest Breakthrough Artists of 2020.” In 2021, he collaborated with other artists to contribute to the F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack and performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.