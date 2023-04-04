New billboards asking for tips about murder of teen girl in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police have put up two billboards hoping to make a break in the murder case of a teen girl nearly three years ago. Two billboards along Interstate 10 and Miller Road show information about the murder of Anaiah Walker.

In Dec. 2019, family members say Walker was reported missing in Mesa and listed as a runaway. However, on May 22, 2020, a passerby found Walker’s body on the I-10 median near Watson Road, and investigators said she was hit by a car. Detectives discovered the suspect’s car was a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX or LE and a “midnight burgundy pearl” color. In Nov. 2022, Buckeye Police and Silent Witness increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect to $12,000.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that Walker was a victim of sex trafficking in 2018 but escaped and went to a group home. Family members said they believe Walker’s death was connected to human trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speakers.

